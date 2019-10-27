G-Worldwide Has No Lawsuit Against Me: Kizz Daniel

by Temitope Alabi
Kizz Daniel
Popular singer, Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has reacted to the statement released by G-Worldwide Counsel, Olisa Agbakoba, who strongly warned the general public and other relevant stakeholders in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry to not do business with the singer.

According to the Pak n GO crooner, there is no lawsuit against him and the statement released is misleading.

“There’s no new lawsuit against me, G-Worldwide is only misleading the public.

“The only existing lawsuits between us were instituted about two years ago.”

Kizz released a statement to back this claim.

