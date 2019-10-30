Gabrielle Union Shares Secret To Her Ageless Look At 47

by Temitope Alabi
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union turned 47 recently, and has revealed the secret to her stunning and ageless look.

The mom of one, while replying to a birthday message from Mefeater, said her secret is nothing more than drinking lots of water, tequila and minding her business.

Read Also: Gabrielle Union finally opens up on why she allowed her son attend a gay rally

Gabrielle who is married to basketball star Dwayne Wade tweeted;

Secret you ask… water, tequila, boundaries & an extra helping of accountability

#47

Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle welcomed her first child, Kaavia James Union Wade, in 2018, through a surrogate.

Tags from the story
Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade
0

You may also like

15 Ways You Can Make Love All Day

Happily After Giving Birth – 10 Things They Don’t Tell You

Just GORGEOUS! Bonang Matheba stuns in Gert Johan Coetzee piece at SA awards

5 Ways to LowerBlood Pressure without Medication

My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me After I Used My Salary to Cook for Him – Angry Lady Cries Out

Chris Okotie made me work without pay for 14 years, man tells court

5 Relationship Problems Faced by Couples Who Marry Young

Gboyega Oyetola

Osun Declares Public Holiday For Traditional Worshipers

Adults Only: Ladies, See How to Win ‘His Heart’ in The Bedroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *