Gabrielle Union Shares Secret To Her Ageless Look At 47

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union turned 47 recently, and has revealed the secret to her stunning and ageless look.
The mom of one, while replying to a birthday message from Mefeater, said her secret is nothing more than drinking lots of water, tequila and minding her business.
Gabrielle who is married to basketball star Dwayne Wade tweeted;
Secret you ask… water, tequila, boundaries & an extra helping of accountability
#47
Gabrielle welcomed her first child, Kaavia James Union Wade, in 2018, through a surrogate.