Gedoni Goes Emotional After khafi Describes Him As ‘Salt Of Her Life’ (Video)

It appears Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Khafi and Gedoni are back together after the former described the latter as the salt of her life.

The duo, who were present at an Indomie event, also sat beside each other.

The Big Brother Naija lovebirds had got fans talking after they ignored each other when they met up at the last Saturday Night party.

The former housemates, who were an item while in the house,also unfollowed each other on social media.

edoni was also spotted with another lady at a club and in a car soon after he had publicly professed his love for the former British cop.

The couple seem to have reconciled as they were spotted whispering into each others and giggling at Omashola’s birthday bash.

Watch the video below: