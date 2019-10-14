Gedoni Goes Emotional After khafi Describes Him As ‘Salt Of Her Life’ (Video)

by Amaka

It appears Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Khafi and Gedoni are back together after the former described the latter as the salt of her life.

Khafi and Gedoni
Khafi and Gedoni

The duo, who were present at an Indomie event, also sat beside each other.

The Big Brother Naija lovebirds had got fans talking after they ignored each other when they met up at the last Saturday Night party.

The former housemates, who were an item while in the house,also unfollowed each other on social media.

edoni was also spotted with another lady at a club and in a car soon after he had publicly professed his love for the former British cop.

The couple seem to have reconciled as they were spotted whispering into each others and giggling at Omashola’s birthday bash.

Read Also: Toyin Lawani Hangs Out With Wizkid In A White Revealing Outfit (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Gedoni, Khafi
0

You may also like

Valentine: Waiting for Yeepa Solarin n Bo!

Tyrese Slams The Rock for Dumping the Fast and Furious Franchise

'Tiwa Savage is bigger than the entire Kenyan music industry' - Uche Maduagwu

‘Tiwa Savage is bigger than the entire Kenyan music industry’ – Uche Maduagwu

Rachael Okonkwo: 7 facts about the Nollywood actress as she marks her birthday

“Someone I am yet to meet, paid my tuition through university” – Nigerian graduate shares touching story

After Multiple Miscarriages, Actress Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Finally Welcome Baby (Photos)

Munachi Abii Has Been Dating Tomi since he was 16!

Toyin Aimakhu-Johnson Says She Isn’t Pregnant!

Wedding Bells: Veteran Nollywood Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo’s First Son Set To Wed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *