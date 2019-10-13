Get Ready For Strike On October 16th: NLC Tells State Councils

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its state councils to get ready for strike on October 16, should negotiation with Federal Government break down.

This was made known in a circular sent to state councils, signed by its General Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja.

“You will recall that a joint Communiqué was issued by the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Committee (JNPSNC) stating that two weeks from the date of the said communiqué, industrial harmony could not be guaranteed in the country should an agreement not be reached with the Federal Government on the Consequential Adjustment of Salaries as a result of the New National Minimum Wage of N30,000.

“You are hereby directed to coordinate preparations with TUC and JNPSNC in your States for necessary industrial action should the time expire without an agreement as contained in the circular.’’