Ghana Traders’ Union Moves To Boycott Nigerian Products Over Border Closure

by Verity
Seme Border
See Border

Following the closure of Nigerian land borders, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called for a total boycott of all Nigerian products imported to Ghana.

According to the traders union, this move will force the Nigerian government to open up its land borders for foreign goods.

According to Ghanaweb, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of GUTA, David Kwadwo Amoateng on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday said the Nigerian government has not been fair to foreign traders.

Therefore, the Ghana government should prevent Nigerian traders from bringing goods into Ghana, but that plea has fallen on deaf ears.

“Either somebody’s bread has been buttered or we are cowards. Government is not being fair to us,” he fumed.

Read Also: Border Closure: Nigeria Has Breached ECOWAS, AU Agreement

“Let’s boycott Nigerian products as payback to their government’s action. How can we be slaves in our own country?” he said.

However, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has appealed to Ghanaian traders to remain calm as it works with the Nigerian authorities to ease its ban on the exportation of Non-traditional products.

Tags from the story
borders, Ghanaian Traders Union, nigeria, Nigerian Products
0

You may also like

‘Celebrities are humans too, stop hurting us’ – Regina Daniels begs Nigerians

Nigeria must become highest processor of cassava in the world – Minister

Goodluck Jonathan predicts greatness for PDP after chairmanship election

Timaya shows off the brand new Range Rover he bought for his second baby mama as early Christmas gift

SSANU, NASU to embark on indefinite strike on Monday

“How my boyfriend’s other girlfriend and I became close friends” – Nigerian lady

Foodstuff dealers threaten strike over multiple taxation, harassment

Police parades suspect of January 1st killings in Rivers

Davido reacts as Chioma’s parents are reportedly enraged over her decision to dump school.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *