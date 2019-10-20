Ghana Traders’ Union Moves To Boycott Nigerian Products Over Border Closure

Following the closure of Nigerian land borders, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called for a total boycott of all Nigerian products imported to Ghana.

According to the traders union, this move will force the Nigerian government to open up its land borders for foreign goods.

According to Ghanaweb, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of GUTA, David Kwadwo Amoateng on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday said the Nigerian government has not been fair to foreign traders.

Therefore, the Ghana government should prevent Nigerian traders from bringing goods into Ghana, but that plea has fallen on deaf ears.

“Either somebody’s bread has been buttered or we are cowards. Government is not being fair to us,” he fumed.

“Let’s boycott Nigerian products as payback to their government’s action. How can we be slaves in our own country?” he said.

However, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has appealed to Ghanaian traders to remain calm as it works with the Nigerian authorities to ease its ban on the exportation of Non-traditional products.