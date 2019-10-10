Ghanaian Actor Chris Attoh Returns To Social Media Five Month After Wife’s Death

by Michael
Ghanaian Actor Chris Attoh
Ghanaian Actor Chris Attoh

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has returned to the social media space following months of silence after the death of his wife Bettie Jennifer in May.

The actor shocked everyone with his come-back post where he shared some things he has learnt during his incognito period.

READ ALSO – BREAKING: Chris Attoh is being investigated in the murder of his wife Bettie Jenifer

He shared a photo of himself with a bible verse as a caption that read: “Acts 16: 23 -30We learn a lot from our places of discomfort, the only way for a baby to come out of the womb is through it. I guess in ife, you cannot protect yourself from sadness, without protecting yourself from happiness. It’s easier to stay open and trust God”

Information Nigeria recalls that his wife Bettie Jenifer was murdered in Maryland, United States of America on the 10th day of May at about 5 pm when she was leaving her office.

See His Post Here:

Tags from the story
Chris Attoh
0

You may also like

“Politicians are behind the killings in Plateau state, I have evidence” – House of Reps member, Ahmed Maje says (video)

Alpha Chidi Egbeonu, Ogbonnah Atoukaritou

EFCC Arrests Two Suspects Wanted By The FBI

Nigeria Troops discovers kidnappers hideout, two killed in raid

Nasir El-Rufai leads APC committee to discuss national restructuring

China beef up their Military Spending by 7 percent

President Buhari celebrates Super Eagles draw with Cameroon (Photo)

Nigeria migrants can’t sue Libya for slavery – Falana

CJN rules out any room for corruption among judges

President Buhari declares his intentions to seek re-election in 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *