Ghanaian Actor Chris Attoh Returns To Social Media Five Month After Wife’s Death

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has returned to the social media space following months of silence after the death of his wife Bettie Jennifer in May.

The actor shocked everyone with his come-back post where he shared some things he has learnt during his incognito period.

He shared a photo of himself with a bible verse as a caption that read: “Acts 16: 23 -30We learn a lot from our places of discomfort, the only way for a baby to come out of the womb is through it. I guess in ife, you cannot protect yourself from sadness, without protecting yourself from happiness. It’s easier to stay open and trust God”

Information Nigeria recalls that his wife Bettie Jenifer was murdered in Maryland, United States of America on the 10th day of May at about 5 pm when she was leaving her office.

See His Post Here: