Ghanaian Comedian Michael Blackson Cause Commotion Over Fake Chat With Kylie Jenner (Photo)

Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson who is also an actor has stirred commotion on the Internet over an alleged conversation he had with Kylie Jenner.

The actor, who is known to make jokes on almost anything has gone all out to make jokes about Kylie Jenner’s love and relationship life.

In his made-up conversation, Kylie was asking for advice on what to do because she is stuck between two men, Travis Scott and Tyga who are also American rappers.

Blackson’s response has attracted several comments as his followers saw the humor he was making.

He went on to caption his post: “I hope she doesn’t get mad at me for posting this but I give advice to celebs too.”

See His Post Here: