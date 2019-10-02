Ghanaian Female Secondary School Students Spotted Caressing Each Other While Dancing Seductively (Video)

A video of Ghanaian female secondary school students caressing each other while dancing in a seductive manner has caused an uproar on the internet.

In the video circulating online, the Senior High School students could be seen dancing with their hands on each other while fondling their boobs during the school’s entertainment session.

Many have condemned the students and the teachers for allowing such immoral act take place especially in a school area with other students around.

The Ghanaian Education authorities, however, are yet to comment on the viral video.

Watch the video below: