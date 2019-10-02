Ghanaian Female Secondary School Students Spotted Caressing Each Other While Dancing Seductively (Video)

by Amaka

A video of Ghanaian female secondary school students caressing each other while dancing in a seductive manner has caused an uproar on the internet.

Ghana secondary school students
Ghana secondary school students

In the video circulating online, the Senior High School students could be seen dancing with their hands on each other while fondling their boobs during the school’s entertainment session.

Many have condemned the students and the teachers for allowing such immoral act take place especially in a school area with other students around.

The Ghanaian Education authorities, however, are yet to comment on the viral video.

Read Also: ‘Mercy Tried To Seduce Tuface Idibia In BBNaija House’ – Omashola

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Ghanaian female secondary school students
0

You may also like

North Korea to launch satellite on Tuesday

Photos: States That Observed The Sit At Home Order As Instructed By IPOB Today

Boko Haram’s Abubakar Shekau, Makes The List Of Most Powerful Muslims In The World Again

Spanish PM blasts Ex- Catalan leader bid to rule from abroad

Husband & Wife Arrested for Selling their 2yr old Baby, Claims Hardship caused it (Photos)

Fashola ignores Lagos LG election

Kogi State Governor receives President Buhari’s call

Nigerian Man allegedly strangle his wife to death

IDPs

Two persons die in IDP camp in Benue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *