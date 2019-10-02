Ghanaian Girl Strips On Facebook Live To Curse Her Ex-Lover (Video)

by Michael
A Ghanaian Slay Queen identified as Farida, stripped on Facebook Live to insult and curse her ex-boyfriend who reportedly leaked her sex tape.

Farida who dragged her ass on the floor as she mentioned the name of her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Brown, “solidified her curses” by pouring libation and breaking an egg.

She reportedly cursed her ex-boyfriend with “death” for disgracing her on social media when she has done nothing wrong to him. Speaking in her local language, you can hear her mention his name ‘Kevin Brown’ on multiple occasions.

Watch The Video Here:

 

