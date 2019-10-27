Ghanaian Pastor, Obofour Allows Man To Smoke Weed In Church (Video)

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Asanteman Bofour, alias Reverend Obofour has set social media abuzz after he made a man smoke weed in his church during service.

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel and his colleague, Bishop Badu Kobi of Glorious Waves International were invited to a church-owned by another clergyman, Abruku Abruka for a three days restoration program.

However, when it was time for Rev. Obofourto minister, he asked members of the church if any of them had marijuana and a man came out, holding the illegal drug.

In the video being circulated online, Rev. Obofour requested that the man light the weed in his presence to prove he wasn’t lying.

Watch the video below: