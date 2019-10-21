Glory Osei, Muyiwa Folorunsho Accused Of Fraud By Ex-Employee

by Michael
Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho
Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho

A Nigerian woman identified as Ada has taken to her Twitter to attack her ex-employers, Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho.

Ada took to Twitter to accuse her ex-employers of fraud following her experience with them while working for them.

READ ALSO – My 6-Year-Old Son Is Gay; My Husband Says The Curse Is From My Family – Nigerian Woman Cries Out

In her tweet, she explicitly explained how the two have defrauded some of their clients and how they have kept the knowledge of their marriage away from the public.

This followed after Glory called out for application for potential job seekers.

See Her Post Here:

Glory Osei And Muyiwa Folorunsho
Glory Osei’s Tweet
Glory Osei And Muyiwa Folorunsho Accused For Fraud By Ex-Employee
Ada’s First Tweet In Reply To Glory
Glory Osei And Muyiwa Folorunsho Accused For Fraud By Ex-Employee
Ada’s Tweet
Glory Osei And Muyiwa Folorunsho Accused For Fraud By Ex-Employee
More Tweet
Tags from the story
Glory Osei, Muyiwa Folorunsho
0

You may also like

Edo State declares Friday Public Holiday for Late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia

Police, Secrurity agencies beef up securities around the country against terror attacks

Man Defending His Girlfriend From An Abuser, Gets His Lip Bitten Off (Graphic Picture)

Gunmen kill FRSC official in Zamfara State

THE CHANGE WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR

Nigerian Lady Cries Out As Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Release Her N*de Photos

Just In: Zidane Quits Real Madrid

Just In: Zidane Quits Real Madrid

Femi Falana urges Acting President Yemi Osinbajo not to sign the 2017 Budget

Rio 2016: Dream Team VI Lose 2-0 To Colombia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *