Glory Osei, Muyiwa Folorunsho Of LandLagos Attacked For Allegedly Defrauding Employees

Popular entrepreneurs, Muyiwa Folorunsho and Glory Osei, have been accused of fraud and maltreatment of staff by their former employees.

The twitter user also alleged that the two entrepreneurs are married couple.

Twitter is currently buzzing as a former employee of the duo accuses them of fraud, toxic work environment, deducting from their salaries or sacking them over trivial mistakes and more.

