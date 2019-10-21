Glory Osei, Muyiwa Folorunsho Of LandLagos Attacked For Allegedly Defrauding Employees

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular entrepreneurs, Muyiwa Folorunsho and Glory Osei, have been accused of fraud and maltreatment of staff by their former employees.

Glory Osei
Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho

The twitter user also alleged that the two entrepreneurs are married couple.

Also Read: Glory Osei Reacts To Former Employee’s Fraud Allegations

Twitter is currently buzzing as a former employee of the duo accuses them of fraud, toxic work environment, deducting from their salaries or sacking them over trivial mistakes and more.

See post below:

 

Tags from the story
Glory Osei, Muyiwa Folorunsho
