Glory Osei Reacts To Former Employee’s Fraud Allegations

by Michael
Glory Osei And Muyiwa Folorunsho
Glory Osei

Nigerian entrepreneur Glory Osei has reacted to an allegation that was levelled against her by a former employee identified as Ada.

The entrepreneur who took to Twitter to reply to the allegation was accused of fraud with her husband, Muyiwa Folorunsho.

READ ALSO – Yoruba Actor Saidi Balogun Clears The Air On Fraud Allegation, Says – ‘I Am Equally A Victim’

In her tweet, she addressed the issue while hinting that, even though it was an unofficial press release, she felt the need to do it after careful advice.

In her unofficial press release, she addressed the following: Her business, her staff, and her relationship to Muyiwa Folorunsho.

See Her Tweets Here:

Glory Osei
Press Release From Glory Osei
Glory Osei
Addressing Her Business
Glory Osei
Addressing Her Staff
Glory Osei
More Tweets
Tags from the story
Glory Osei
0

You may also like

Donald Trump

Trump Cancels Automatic Citizenship For Children Of Non-Citizens Born In US

Tacha

BBNaija: Fans Surprise Tacha With Gifts After Interview In Lagos (Video)

How Teacher Impregnated 13-Year-Old Student During Lesson In Lagos

Baboon escapes Wildlife Park in Jos, injures security man

#PMBAt75 : Governor Aregbesola felicitates with President Buhari

Enugu State first lady gives out artificial limbs to 80 amputees

World Teachers Day: Governor Fayose gives out N100m to teachers

Pep Guardiola

Guardiola’s Manchester City Battered By Everton

President Buhari

President Buhari Signs AU’s Free Trade Agreement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *