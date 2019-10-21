Glory Osei Reacts To Former Employee’s Fraud Allegations

Nigerian entrepreneur Glory Osei has reacted to an allegation that was levelled against her by a former employee identified as Ada.

The entrepreneur who took to Twitter to reply to the allegation was accused of fraud with her husband, Muyiwa Folorunsho.

READ ALSO – Yoruba Actor Saidi Balogun Clears The Air On Fraud Allegation, Says – ‘I Am Equally A Victim’

In her tweet, she addressed the issue while hinting that, even though it was an unofficial press release, she felt the need to do it after careful advice.

In her unofficial press release, she addressed the following: Her business, her staff, and her relationship to Muyiwa Folorunsho.

See Her Tweets Here: