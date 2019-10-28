‘Go Hit Your Head On A Wall If You Hate Me’ – Prophet Chukwuemeka

by Temitope Alabi
Prophet Chukwuemeka
Prophet Chukwuemeka

Controversial Onitsha-based clergyman, Prophet Chukwuemeka, has sent a message to all his haters.

According to the clergyman his haters need to go hit their heads on a wall if they can not help hating him that much.

Read Also: 62-Year-Old Clergyman Arrested For Taking Unclad Photos Of Female Members

Chukwuemeka, who is popularly known as the ”Spraying pastor”, shared a post on the church’s official Facebook page in response to all his haters online.

He went on to say haters continue to talk and must talk for the person they are hating on to excel.

Read the full post below;

Prophet Chukwuemeka
Prophet Chukwuemeka
Tags from the story
onitsha, Prophet Chukwuemeka
0

You may also like

Photo of the Day: Whose Wife is This?

‘Any Body That Want To Vote For Buhari. You Will Misplace Your Voters Card Before The Election In Jesus Name’ – Atiku’s Supporters Say As They Attack Buhari On Social Media

Nigerian Army apprehends Boko Haram suspect in Yobe State

Police arrest pastor for defiling, impregnating 11 year-old girl

Dear Buhari, level of killings, kidnappings and desperation unbearable - Former presidential aspirant

Former presidential aspirant by Nigerians “roasted” for tweeting in support of war

CAN begs Buhari to intervene in the death sentence passed on 5 Christian youths in Adamawa

26 stolen cars in Lagos found in Ogun State

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th July

Hoodlums attack, burn down Aba Police station

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *