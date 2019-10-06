God Has Destined You To Be Vice President, He’ll Sustain You: Pastor Adeboye To Osinbajo

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo not to allow the hatred of people who are against him overwhelm him because God has destined him for the position.

The cleric said this at a special service to mark the 20th anniversary of RCCG Province 7 headquarters (Faith Chapel), Gwarinpa, Abuja on Sunday.

Adeboye likened Osinbajo’s emergence as Nigeria’s number two citizen to that of Saul who became king of Israel without lobbying for recognition.

Adeboye, who was represented by the Assistant General Overseer, Education and Training, RCCG, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, said: “I prayed with him (Osinbajo) a few moments ago, and God made me understand that before this man became a vice-presidential candidate, he never thought he could get to that position. He was not a politician.

“But destiny is very powerful. If God destines you to be in a place even if 100 people are lined up before you, they will all be disqualified. If God is the one promoting you, he will sustain you there.”

He also advised Nigerians to be incorruptible in order to experience the dividends of the promised ‘next level’.

According to him, “We are living in a nation where corruption is the order of the day. If we must experience the next level of glory, we must make up our minds not to defile ourselves. We must determine to be incorruptible.”

He also warned Nigerians against resigning from the negative belief that the country cannot be better.

“We don’t want anyone to be complacent. But, we want Nigerians to be pro-active and determined to move from one level to the next. We can’t afford to give up,” he said.