Gospel Singer, Warepam Sammy, Lambasts Tiwa Savage For Releasing Sultry Photos

Sultry photos of Tiwa Savage
Gospel singer, Warepam Sammy, has lambasted Tiwa Savage over her sultry photos which have been trending on social media in the last couple of days.

The Warri born singer who spoke via his social media page described Tiwa as doing way too much to stay in the limelight and be called upon.

His words:

“Tiwa savage is doing unnecessarily way too much to stay in the limelight and be called queen Very senseless crap. Too poor appearing nude in music videos, n*de photos all crap to be honest. Folks just hype the crap she does dasall”

What he posted below:

