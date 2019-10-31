Gov Umahi Sacks Aide Over ‘Misinforming The Public’

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has sacked Ndubuisi Itumo, his technical assistant on social media, for allegedly misinforming the public.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ugbala Igwe, secretary to the state government.

According to the statement, Itumo posted details of the governor’s trip on social media without clearance from his superiors.

“The appointment of Mr. Ndubuisi Goodluck Itumo as Technical Assistant (TA) to the Governor of Ebonyi State on Social Media, is hereby terminated with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“The termination is on grounds of gross misconduct bordering on misinformation to the public.

“Consequently, Mr. Itumo is directed to handover all government property in his possession to the Principal Secretary to the Governor before the close of work on Tuesday 29th October, 2019”.

Recall that the governor last September, had sacked Emmanuel Uzor, his chief press secretary (CPS), over an alleged controversial statement on the proposed National Livestock Transformation Programme.

The governor thereafter warned that any of his aides who insult President Muhammadu Buhari or any governor will be sacked.