Gov Zulum Engages 30 Saudi Clerics To Pray For Peace In Borno

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has signed an agreement with 30 Saudi-based clerics to pray for peace in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Isa Gusau.

He said, “An old man amongst them is said to have remained a Ka’aba devotee in the last 40 years.

“The Ka’aba is Islam’s holiest area located inside the grand Al-Haram mosque in Makkah.

“The aim is to combine different approaches that include sustained support for the Nigerian Armed Forces, aggressive mass recruitment and equipping of more counter-insurgency volunteers into the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes as well as socio-economic approach in enhancing access to education, job opportunities and providing other means of livelihood through social protection initiatives.”

Gusau, who was present during Governor Zulum’s brief interaction with the devotees on Friday evening around the Ka’aba in Saudi Arabia, said “The governor was there to convey his deepest gratitude and to seek continued prayers.

(Sahara Reporters)