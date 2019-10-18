[Video] Governor Ayade, UNICAL Student, Goes To School In 20-Jeep Convoy

by Verity

 

Governor Ayade
Ben Ayade

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has appeared in a video shared online by Daily Trust, attending class at the University of Calabar in a 20-jeep convoy.

The governor who recently went back to school go study law at the indigenous university had come under fire from the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state over the move.

Read Also: Why I Appointed Over 8000 Aides – Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade

He was described as an idle governor who lacked the ideas to move the state forward. They noted that he should have gone to school when he was a private individual or a Senator and not now as governor

See video

Ben Ayade, University of calabar
