Governor Dickson Is In Trouble, Says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, has set up two campaign councils ahead of the governorship elections coming up in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Oshiomhole, while speaking on Friday in Abuja while inaugurating the councils, said it obvious that the PDP is in trouble, stating categorically that the outgoing governor of Bayelsa is in trouble.

“In Bayelsa, the heart of the people will be turned to elect a man that will make a difference, that will demonstrate that in a genuine democracy, very ordinary people who connect with their people, who understand and live with their people and share the joy, pain and aspirations of their people, even if they do not have the history of a political dynasty can rise to become a governor and I believe that is the story of our candidate in Bayelsa.

“The reaction of PDP shows they are in trouble. My very good friend, Gov. Dickson is in trouble, but I assure him that his labour pains will soon be over by the time we win the elections.

“We take these two elections very seriously because we believe in the power of the ballot, we believe that the issues should be contested in a peaceful environment and not by the power of gunshots which has been the tradition of the opposition and we know that people want a change.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure the opposition that we are ready for campaigns, it is not a fight, it is not a war. The only thing we will insist on is that the votes must count because Bayelsans are not used to votes being counted. They have to be encouraged to understand that the votes will not only be cast in a free and fair atmosphere, but it also must not be through the power of the barrel of the gun. The PDP must know that and learn new tactics in winning votes and not fight wars,” Oshiomhole charged.

