Governor Ganduje Celebrates Political Opponent, Kwankwaso At 63

The governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has celebrated his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a post on the Daily Trust on Tuesday, Ganduje prayed that the Almighty Allah grant his predecessor good health and prosperity.

This is coming as a surprise because the two have been at loggerhead which led to Kwankwaso decamping to PDP.

“I, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on behalf of myself, the government and the good people of Kano state, wish to congratulate our former Governor and Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on his 63rd year anniversary. “While wishing him more returns in future, I pray that Allah Almighty grants him good health and prosperity,” Ganduje prayed.

