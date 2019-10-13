Governor Oyetola Promises Not To Hire Aides From Other States

Osun state governor Gboyega Oyetola has vowed not to appoint political aides from other states.

According to him, the indigenes of the state have rejected such a move and thus he will not be doing it.

Oyetola made this known at an event where the former National Commissioner of the National Hajj Commission and renowned journalist, Alhaji Liad Tella was turbaned as the Asiwaju Muslimi of Iwo land.

The governor went on to assure the indigenes that his government will work hard to improve their lives with worthwhile projects and infrastructure.

Oyetola further disclosed that his political appointees are indigenes of the state which will end the need for “imported” politicians as political officeholders.

Oyetola’s predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola worked with commissioners and aides from Lagos and other parts of the country.