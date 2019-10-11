Governor Umahi Discloses He Became A Billionaire At 25

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has just revealed the age he became a billionaire. According to the governor, he became a billionaire at the age of 25 years of age.

The governor made this known while interacting with leaders of Abakpa main market in Abakaliki.

“I work very hard, I am not a poor person, but a very, very rich person. You can’t use the state’s money and still do all these things (projects) we are doing, I don’t have any shop or any interest in the market,” he said.

Umahi also spoke on the decision to relocate traders from the market. In his words;

“We presently have a special assistant on the market, the structures that are still strong are going to be renovated. The traders have two options: it is either you renovate it to our taste and become landlords or we do it on our own and you are no longer the landlord,” he added.

Umahi also announced that due to the intervention of CAN, the government has changed the date of the trader’s relocation to the state’s international market to Jan.10, 2020 instead of the original October 15, 2019.