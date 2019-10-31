Governor Umahi’s Social Media Aide Sacked For ‘Misleading The Public’

The technical assistant to Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, Ndubuisi Itumo, has been sacked for misleading the public.

Ndubuisi’s sack was announced in a statement signed by Ugbala Igwe, secretary to the state government.

According to the statement, Ndubisi shared details of Governor Dave Umahi’s trip on social media without clearance from his superiors.

“The appointment of Mr. Ndubuisi Goodluck Itumo as Technical Assistant (TA) to the Governor of Ebonyi State on Social Media, is hereby terminated with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“The termination is on grounds of gross misconduct bordering on misinformation to the public.

“Consequently, Mr. Itumo is directed to handover all government property in his possession to the Principal Secretary to the Governor before the close of work on Tuesday 29th October, 2019”.

This is coming after the Ebonyi State Governor approved the appointment of 180 aides to serve as executive assistants (EA), senior technical assistants (STA) and also assigned 68 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to them.