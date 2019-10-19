Governors Are Behind Illegal Minning In Nigeria: Minister

The Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has made it known that some Governors are behind the theft of national resources through illegal mining.

Adegbite made this known on Friday. His allegation was backed by Senator Tanko Almakura, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy during an interactive session yesterday.

Read Also: List Of Former Ministers Who Failed To Meet Up With Buhari’s Cut-Off Marks

Adegbite further claimed that the Governors behind illegal mining also provide escorts for the illegal miners.

“When they (governors) send the people to go and do this, yes, they need the police. What do you expect a mining officer to do when the state government is backing this illegal mining?” Adegbite asked.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigerian government has gotten the assurance from a Russian firm that will be fixing the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Complex to diversify the economy.