Governors Now Scared Of Organising Elaborate Parties: EFCC

by Eyitemi
EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) has said that some governors are now scared of organizing elaborate parties because of the ‘anti-graft agency’s eagles eyes.

This was made known by Ibrahim Magu, EFCC acting chairman, during an official visit to the commission’s zonal office in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Monday.

Magu, in his address, further opined that as a result of the commission’s resolve to fight corruption, some governors have now started maintaining a low profile.

His words:

“EFCC is all eyes and ears; wherever and whenever they organize such ostentatious parties, they will be fished out and prosecuted, be it within or outside the country.”

0

