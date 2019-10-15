Greedy UNIPORT Staff Kidnaps Self To Get Ransom From School Management

by Michael

A UNIPORT staff who faked his own kidnap has been apprehended and given a punishment of flogging for his actions.

The staff faked his kidnap to get ransom from the school.

In the video shared online, the staff was seen lying on the floor as he received several strokes of the cane.

While they flogged him, the men around questioned him on why he did such a thing as they repeatedly explained what he did.

The staff was seen taking the strokes as he dodged a few in pain.

Watch The Video Here:

