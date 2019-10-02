Group Lauds Army On Spiritual Warfare Seminar To Defeat Boko Haram

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace (NIFROP) has hailed the Nigerian Army for organising a spiritual warfare seminar to combat Boko Haram’s devilish ideologies.

Unknown to Nigerians, this practice isn’t new as some reputable nations’ military resorted to aggressive forms of prayers on the battlefield.

This concept was utilized by the North Americans in the form of evangelical warfare prayer since the 1980s.

In a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Secretary-General of the group, Rev (Dr) Elijah Akuh said the Army deserves commendation for towing this honourable path, knowing that Boko Haram’s ideology is based on strict adherence to Wahhabism – an extreme form of Sunni Islam.

According to the clergyman, the essence of the conference was to properly educate troops and arm them against such ideologies that have been used in the past to infiltrate and break the ranks of any fighting force.

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace, therefore, called on other security agencies to emulate the Army in conducting routine spiritual warfare.

The group added that this should serve as a challenge to spiritual and religious leaders on the need to support the Army in prayers and supplications in the fight against terrorism