Group Recommends Service Chiefs, Nigerian Troops For National Honours Over Efforts On War Against Insurgency

In recognition of their unwavering sacrifices in flushing away Boko Haram terrorists, the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has recommended special national honours for the Nigerian military, especially the Service Chiefs.

The group made this recommendation as part of its message to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence on Tuesday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Executive Secretary, Comrade Ibrahim Abubakar, the group hailed the Service Chiefs for turning the tide since taking over the helms of affairs in 2015.

The SHAC reckoned that the serenity and relative peace being enjoyed on another Independence Day may have been different if not for the bravery, sacrifices and efforts of the Nigerian troops and its leadership.

According to the Centre, no territory is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists, made possible by the dedication and commitment of the Armed Forces.

Therefore, Save Humanity Advocacy Centre believes mere compliments are not enough – hence a national honour should be reserved for the military top shots as well as the gallant troops in the frontline.