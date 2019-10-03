Gunmen Kidnap Teachers, Students In Kaduna

More than six students and two teachers were said to have been abducted at the Engraver’s College in Kakau Daji area of Kaduna state.

A parent of one of the abducted children said that he received a call from the abductors on Thursday morning, the able reports.

“They told my daughter to give them a number to call, and that was when they called me, but I couldn’t understand if they were asking for ransom because they spoke in a language I could barely hear,” he said.

Read Also: Soldiers Now Help Kidnappers In Nigeria: Senator Abaribe

“I spoke with my daughter and then they collected the phone from her and terminated the call.”

More to follow…