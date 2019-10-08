Gunmen Kidnap Two Police Officers In Rivers

Unknown gunmen have abducted two policemen in Ngo community of Andoni local government area of Rivers state.

The police officers were said to have been abducted on Monday and whisked to an unknown location.

NAN reports that the identities of the policemen had not been ascertained as of the time this report was filed.

However, Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the Rivers police command, confirmed the report but reportedly didn’t oblige more details.