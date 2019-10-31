Halloween: Toke Makinwa Rocks ‘Maleficent Mistress Of Evil’ Costume

by Valerie Oke
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

It’s the Halloween season and celebrities around the world have taken to different social media platforms to flaunt their costume.

Surprisingly, some Nigerian celebrities are not left behind, even though Halloween is alien to the Nigerian culture.

OAP and media personality, Toke Makinwa spotted the costume of a ‘maleficent mistress of evil’ and shared it on Twitter for her fans to see.

Read Also: Let Your Coochie Breathe:  Toke Makinwa Shares Her Thoughts On Women Wearing Pants

See post

Tags from the story
halloween, Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

Cocaine worth $920m seized by Custom officers

15 persons die in Jigawa road accident

Two grandmothers traveling abroad, arrested with cocaine and heroine in Lagos(Read details)

“We Will Hold Buhari Responsible” – Fani Kayode Reacts To Nnamdi Kanu’s House Arrest

Amode, Tinubu pays last honur to Late Chief Imam of Lagos

Aisha Buhari

First Lady, Aisha Buhari travels to see husband in London

PHOTO: Drama as a Stolen Wallet Turns Into Snake in thief’s Hands in Ghana

Man Caught Performing Sex Act On A Bus While Looking At Female Passengers (Photos)

Godfatherism: Elrufai throws stones at Tinubu right in Lagos

[Photos]: Two People El-Rufai Has Knelt Down For When He Needed Them And Insulted Them After

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *