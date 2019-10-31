Having Big Booty Is Better Than Masters Degree – Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has shared his thought as to why a woman’s endowed body is way better than a higher degree of education.

According to the ‘Soapy’ crooner, having a fat butt is way better than having a master’s degree.

In his words;

Having big booty is better than having a masters degree

He continued praying for all his female fans saying may their booty get bigger and their stomach flatter.