Having Big Booty Is Better Than Masters Degree – Naira Marley

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Nigerian Artiste Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has shared his thought as to why a woman’s endowed body is way better than a higher degree of education.

According to the ‘Soapy’ crooner, having a fat butt is way better than having a master’s degree.

Read Also: Naira Marley Celebrates As His Son, Jojo, Clocks Four

In his words;

Having big booty is better than having a masters degree

He continued praying for all his female fans saying may their booty get bigger and their stomach flatter.

To every female Marlian may ur booty get fatter and may ur stomach get flatter.
Naira Marley tweet
Naira Marley tweet

 

Tags from the story
Naira Marley
0

You may also like

Naira Marley Replies A Fan Who Accused Him Of Repeating A Shirt

Naira Marley Replies A Fan Who Accused Him Of Repeating A Shirt

Idris Elba To Visit Ghana And Sierra Leone In Homecoming Trip

Foluke Daramola Denies Miscarriage Tales! Says She Never Had One

Simi – “Taking My Bath Is My Annoying Routine”

SEE Photos From Annie Idibia’s Surprise Welcome Party…(Look)

Actor Emeka Enyiocha speaks on women and marriage

Tonto Dikeh And Her Son Step Out In Matching Outfits To Church (photos)

Photos of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola doing the ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance at Fatima Dangote’s wedding dinner

Read RMD’s Insightful Opinion On Why Most People Who Work Hard Aren’t The Richest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *