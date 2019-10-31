Having Big Booty Is Better Than Masters Degree – Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has shared his thought as to why a woman’s endowed body is way better than a higher degree of education.
According to the ‘Soapy’ crooner, having a fat butt is way better than having a master’s degree.
In his words;
Having big booty is better than having a masters degree
He continued praying for all his female fans saying may their booty get bigger and their stomach flatter.
To every female Marlian may ur booty get fatter and may ur stomach get flatter.