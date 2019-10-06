”He Died Because He Wanted To Please Everybody”, Nigerian Man Mourns His Late Friend

by Olayemi Oladotun

A video of a Nigerian man weeping over the loss of his friend who recently died in the US has gone viral.

Nigerian man
Nigerian man

The video caught the attention of many after the weeping man revealed that his friend died while working to ensure he meets the needs of everyone else and in the process, forgot to take care of himself.

Also Read: Ehi Ogbebor Reminisces About Her Failed Marriage As She Attends Wedding In The Same Hall She Had Hers

The video has drawn several reactions on social media, with many stressing the need for people to take care of themselves first before others.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B3RR3vulrI7/?igshid=8iq8xznoect8

0

You may also like

Teddy-A Shows Off His Music Studio (photo)

Osinbajo Dares Senate, Withholds Assent To 4 Bills

Female Nigerian Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wives.. See Why

Photo: Baba Suwe Appears In Samklef Video

Patience Ozokwor welcomes her 16th Grandchild (Photos)

Abuja High Court Declines Senator Kashamu’s Application To Stop His Arrest

Gunmen murder man, drops corpse in father’s house

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami “Oga Bello” celebrates birthday with handsome new photos

Chidi Mokeme

Chidi Mokeme Mocks The President’s Dinner Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *