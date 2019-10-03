‘He Fucked My Armpit’: Lady Shares Weird Love Making Experience

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a lady who contacted him over claims that a guy she just met fucked her armpit.

According to the story which was made public via his Instagram page, the lady met the guy through a friend before they got talking.

They then proceeded to have lunch close to his house. After lunch, they ended up at the guy’s house and they started romancing.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

The lady said she was close to pulling her pants when the guy said no and went for the vaseline which was already stationed beside him.

Read the full story below: