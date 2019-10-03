‘He Fucked My Armpit’: Lady Shares Weird Love Making Experience

by Valerie Oke
Couples in bed
Couples in bed

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a lady who contacted him over claims that a guy she just met fucked her armpit.

According to the story which was made public via his Instagram page, the lady met the guy through a friend before they got talking.

They then proceeded to have lunch close to his house. After lunch, they ended up at the guy’s house and they started romancing.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

The lady said she was close to pulling her pants when the guy said no and went for the vaseline which was already stationed beside him.

Read the full story below:

Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin, Sex
0

You may also like

Tonto Dikeh

Charly Boy Caught Playing With Tonto Dike’s Bum (Video, Photo)

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union And Hubby Go Unclad In Yatch Hangout

7 Reasons You’re Bloated That Have Nothing to Do With What You Eat

7 Things Not to Lie About to Your Children

5 Reasons Couples Divorce and How You Can Protect Your Marriage

Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie, Sets Social Media On Fire With Sexy Video

Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie, Sets Social Media On Fire With Sexy Video

7 Types of Stomach Pains And What They Mean

Weddings: 7 Wedding Mistakes to Avoid

Olumba Olumba Long Dead, Followers are Being Deceived – Former Avid Follower

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *