“He Had Sex With Me At Eko Hotel ” – Nigerian Lady Explains How Davido Impregnated Her (Video)

A video circulating online shows two sisters claiming popular singer, Davido had sex with one of them which resulted into a pregnancy.

One of the sisters supposedly the elder one explained they both met the singer during her birthday at Eko Hotel and Suites so her sister decided to have fun with him and she fell impregnant.

The duo claimed the singer has been unresponsive to their calls and they do not anything from him because they are also quite rich.

The sisters only want the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner to claim the baby.

Davido’s manager, Lati is said to be aware of the pregnancy.

