‘He Should Apply For Zoo Visa’- Presidency Reacts As Igbo Monarchs Beg Buhari To Allow Nnamdi Kanu Come Back To Nigeria

Lauretta Onochie, President Buhari’s special assistant on social media has reacted to calls from Igbo monarch, appealing to the Federal Government to allow the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria for the burial his mother, Sally, without molestation.
Recall that monarchs in Orlu, Imo state, pleaded with the presidency to allow the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to return to the country to bury his late mum.
Presidency, while reacting to the plea, through Lauretta Onochie, directed Kanu to apply for a zoo visa through the Nigerian High Commission in London and wait for approval.
Lauretta, who spoke via her Twitter handle, concluded by asking if Kanu was deported in the first instance.
She wrote;
Monarchs in Orlu, Imo State have reportedly begged President Buhari to allow Nnamdi Kanu, to come to Nigeria to bury his mother. He should go to the Nigerian High commission London Apply for a Zoo Visa, And wait for approval Nonsense! Was he deported from Nigeria?
Lorreta Onochie , I am speechless at your conscience that is darkened by money , and what you think you stand to gain by your myopic syndrome,
Nnamdi is ours , when you drink the water remember who dug the w…..
u ar Right let him go to the office of the High Commission for the application First Tnx Sister