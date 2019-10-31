He Swore He Was Not Married – Singer, Lady Zamar Calls Out Actor Sjava Who Lied About His Marital Status

by Temitope Alabi
South African singer, Lady Zamar has called out actor and singer, Sjava for lying to her about his marital status and causing her to date him for over a year.

This is coming days after Zamar’s ex-boyfriend brought his wife out on stage at his One Night With Sjava concert in Pretoria, on Sunday, which saw Twitter users tagging Lady Zamar to ask if Sjava was married while they were dating.

Lady Zamar, responding to all the comments on social media, revealed that he lied to her and even subjected her to sexual and verbal abuse while they were together.

Read her tweets below;

