‘Headies Committe Has Always Been Shit To Me’ – Jaywon

Nigerian singer, Jaywon has made his hurt feelings about the recent Headies nominees list released yesterday, known.

The award show which is set to hold on October 19th in Lagos saw the likes of Burna Boy, Hotyce, Falz, Tiwa Savage, amongst many others snagging an award or two.

Read Also: Headies 2019: See Full List Of Nominees

Jaywon stated that he is upset that his songs ‘Aje’ and ‘Saro’ didn’t get nominated in either “Best Vocal Performance” or “Best Alternative Song’ tweeting that‘the Headies award commitee have always been shit to me’.

See his Tweets below;