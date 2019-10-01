Her Juju Don End: Bidemi Kosoko Reacts As Diane Gets Evicted From BBNaija

Actress Bidemi Kosoko says Diane’s juju has failed following the reality TV star’s eviction from the show on Monday.

Speaking via her Instagram page, Mrs Kosoko said she does not understand how Diane has been escaping eviction from the show every week.

Her words:

“So bye bye to Diane, her juju don expire. How can she reach final like play like play with that her maggot dancing style? Please don’t come for me. Seriously I don’t know what she is doing in that house all this while. How can she keep escaping nomination every week like seriously?”

