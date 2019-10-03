Here’s What Nigerians Think About Genevieve’s ‘Lionheart’ Oscar Nomination

Following announcements that Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ has been selected by the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) to be the country’s submission in the International Feature Film category of the 2020 edition of Oscar Awards, Nigerians can’t keep calm.

The news was broken by NOSC Chairman, Anyaene, while speaking on the entries received this year, said there is a significant improvement from last year.

“While we cannot say that what we have are the best that Nigeria is capable of producing, it is heart-lifting to know that, from the strength of the entries received this year, we are truly ready for the Oscars. Filmmakers are gradually taking the Oscar rules into consideration, and I have no doubt that it is going to be more competitive, going forward,” he said.

Reacting to the news, fans of the movie star have shared their excitement with hopes that she wins it — However, there are also critics who think that the movie isn’t Oscar worthy and another Nigerian movie; ‘King of Boys’ should have made it instead.

See their reactions below

 

