Here’s What Nigerians Think About Genevieve’s ‘Lionheart’ Oscar Nomination

Following announcements that Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ has been selected by the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) to be the country’s submission in the International Feature Film category of the 2020 edition of Oscar Awards, Nigerians can’t keep calm.

The news was broken by NOSC Chairman, Anyaene, while speaking on the entries received this year, said there is a significant improvement from last year.

“While we cannot say that what we have are the best that Nigeria is capable of producing, it is heart-lifting to know that, from the strength of the entries received this year, we are truly ready for the Oscars. Filmmakers are gradually taking the Oscar rules into consideration, and I have no doubt that it is going to be more competitive, going forward,” he said.

Reacting to the news, fans of the movie star have shared their excitement with hopes that she wins it — However, there are also critics who think that the movie isn’t Oscar worthy and another Nigerian movie; ‘King of Boys’ should have made it instead.

See their reactions below

Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ Is Nigeria’s Submission For 2020 Oscars. Now this is who I consider a Queen not some silicon butt.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Xntdxh5OJz — Lawrence Evra Okoro (@LawrenceokoroNg) October 3, 2019

If Genevieve Nnaji's LionsHeart wins an Oscar award next year, Every single Titan would have to excuse us on this app for atleast two months to appreciate the True Queen. Water and oil no fit mix!!! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@classicNedu) October 2, 2019

Lmao. Nigerian producers will do anything to pay influencers to discredit Lionheart and bring up King of Boys. Sorry o, Genevieve Nnaji said what she said. You people make up fake box office gross and she has blacklisted your stupid award shows. Keep crying. pic.twitter.com/DXa2nN4gkG — Tony-Francis (@obynofranc) October 3, 2019

Genevieve Nnaji Produced a Netflix movie Signed to same agency as Kevin Hart, Angelina Jolie & Johnny Depp Featured on CNN, Oprah, Essence & Elle Starred in a British film First Nollywood Actress with an endorsement Now Lionheart is being considered for an Oscar nomination. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) October 2, 2019

Genevieve Nnaji's LionHeart will become Nigeria's first ever Oscar Award entry. A Queen! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 2, 2019

If you think Genevieve Nnaji’s movie isn’t dope just support it For heaven’s sake this is what kills us we see efforts of “ours”

And boom 💥 we turn purists and start criticizing it

Maybe it wasn’t soo dope but have you seen “white” films that weren’t so dope but got hyped — 𝐃𝐫 𝐉𝐞𝐭𝐭 💥 (@VikktorNelson) October 3, 2019

You see Tiwa Savage and Genevieve Nnaji fear these ladies, the way they broke into the international market is just talent and hardwork consistently speaking, they are the real definition of “silent waves”….NEVER EVER DISRESPECT THEM🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Brown Skin Mbaise Girl🥰 (@ama_rachi_) October 3, 2019