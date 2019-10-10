Here’s Why Nigeria Should Scrap The Senate: Gov Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has advised that the Upper legislative chambers( Senate) be scrapped to reduce cost and save more money for the government.

The governor also advised that it would be better to adopt Stephen Orosaye report which recommended the merging of federal government agencies that perform similar functions to save cost.

Fayemi spoke at one of the panel sessions on the sidelines of the 25th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit with the theme, ‘Nigeria 2050: Shifting gears,’ as reported by the Punch.

According to Fayemi, the type of legislative system that would be more productive for Nigeria in this current economic situation “is a unicameral legislature.”

This advocacy comes only a few weeks after Rochas Okorocha, a lawmaker and for me governor of Imo state, opined that the number of senators per state is too much.

It is worthy of note that in the 2020 Budget proposals, recently presented by President Muhammadu Buhari, N125 billion has been set aside for the National Assembly.

Governor Fayemi said, “We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria and I am an advocate of a unicameral legislature. What we need is the House of Representatives, because that is what represents.

“You have three senators from little Ekiti and you have three senators from Lagos State.

“It’s a no-brainer that it’s unequal, I guess the principle is not proportionality but that if you are a state, you get it automatically.

“But I think that we can do away with that. There are several things that we can do away within the government,” he said.

“The Oronsaye report that proposed mergers of several Ministries Departments and Agencies that are doing the same thing is something that the government should pay serious attention to and reduce the resources being expended on them,” Mr Fayemi said.