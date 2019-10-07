Hollywood Actor And Comedian, Rip Taylor, Dies At 84

by Temitope Alabi
Rip Taylor
Rip Taylor

Rip Taylor, legendary American comedian, and actor, has died at the age of 84.

Taylor’s longtime publicist Harlan Boll has announced that the actor died on Sunday after he was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a seizure last week.

“The greatest joy Rip had in life was the result of making others laugh,” Boll said. “He didn’t have an easy childhood. Abused and bullied, he said he discovered early, that they weren’t hitting you if they were laughing.”

Taylor served in the armed forces during the Korean War and started his entertainment career while in the military before he hit the limelight in the 70s and 80s.

He is survived by his partner, Robert Fortney.

