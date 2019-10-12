Hollywood Actor, Robert Foster, Dies At 78

by Temitope Alabi
Robert Foster
Robert Foster

Hollywood actor Robert Forster, who again hit the limelight with his role as a bail bondsman in Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” has died on Friday, at his home in Los Angeles.

Forster died at the age of 78 from brain cancer.

Kathie Berlin, a longtime friend of the actor who handled his publicity, confirmed the news.

Forster made his movie debut in the movie “Reflections in a Golden Eye,” back in 1967. The movie was directed by John Huston and starred Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor.

Forster, is survived by his longtime partner, Denise Grayson; a son, Robert Forster Jr.; three daughters: Elizabeth Foster Howell, Maeghen Perry Dimperio and Kate Forster Simmons; and four grandchildren.

