Hollywood Actress Kerry Washington Congratulates Genevieve In Igbo Language (Photos)

Hollywood’s Kerry Washington, showed off her Igbo writing skills as she congratulated Genevieve Nnaji on the submission of her movie, Lion Heart, in the International Feature Film category of the 2020 edition of the Oscar Awards.

It was earlier this week that Genevieve’s debut movie ‘Lion Heart’ was submitted to the Oscars by the committee in charge for submissions.

On that note, Genevieve took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for the consideration of her movie, which was bought by Netflix.

It was on this post that Kerry Washington congratulated her, writing in Igbo language.

See Photos Here: