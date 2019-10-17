Hollywood’s Jennifer Aniston Breaks Record, Bags 11.5M Followers In Two Days

by Michael
Hollywood's Jennifer Aniston
Hollywood’s Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has broken a world record after bagging 11.5 million followers two days after she joined Instagram.

The actor who is famed for her 1999 classic movie ‘Iron giant’ reached a total of 11.5 million followers two days after she created her Instagram account.

READ ALSO – Tonto Dikeh Celebrates As She Hits 5M Instagram Followers

Few hours after the Hollywood superstar joined the Instagram, her account temporarily crashed as fans rushed to follow her.

She later admitted that she didn’t know why she joined the photo-sharing platform in a live interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Jennifer Aniston
0

You may also like

Twitter user shares her experience with lady who wants her to always use ‘ma’ for her

Davido says Mr Real should bail Seun Egbegbe from prison for making money from using Seun’s theft to make Legbgbe song (Video)

“You Need To See A Psychiatrist” – Freeze Blasts Lady Who Used Hot Iron & Knife To Remove Her Tattoo

Actor Johnpaul Nwadike Shares Cute Photos Of His Twins As They Celebrate Their First Birthday

Michael Jackson’s Father Wants To Be Buried Next To Him For This Reason

Nigeria’s 8 Most Overexposed Celebrities

Daddy Freeze Reacts To Kiki Osinbajo’s Proposed Marriahe To Bola Shagaya’s Son

BBNaija: Lolu & Cee-c Given Two Strikes Each, To Be Punished (Read FULL Gist)

BBNaija: Lolu & Cee-c Given Two Strikes Each, To Be Punished (Read FULL Gist)

Ciara Hangs Out With Future’s Baby Mamas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *