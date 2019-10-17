Hollywood’s Jennifer Aniston Breaks Record, Bags 11.5M Followers In Two Days

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has broken a world record after bagging 11.5 million followers two days after she joined Instagram.

The actor who is famed for her 1999 classic movie ‘Iron giant’ reached a total of 11.5 million followers two days after she created her Instagram account.

Few hours after the Hollywood superstar joined the Instagram, her account temporarily crashed as fans rushed to follow her.

She later admitted that she didn’t know why she joined the photo-sharing platform in a live interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Watch The Video Here: