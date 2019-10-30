‘Hopefully Aliko Dangote Will See It’, Symbass Erothick Reacts To Her Leaked Sex Video

New York-based Curvy model and nude dancer, Symbas Erothick has taken to her Instagram to share few words about her leaked video that has gone viral in a porn site.

She also hinted that whoever uploaded the video, did so without her knowledge.

The dancer who got word that the video was viral and popular in the commercial city of Lagos has reacted to it in hopes that it brings her a potential African Prince.

She also pointed out her hopes that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote gets a glimpse of it and becomes her husband. She added that she loves him and can’t help it.

See Her Post Here: