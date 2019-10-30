‘Hopefully Aliko Dangote Will See It’, Symbass Erothick Reacts To Her Leaked Sex Video

by Michael Isaac
Symbass Erothick
New York-Based Model Symbass Erothick

New York-based Curvy model and nude dancer, Symbas Erothick has taken to her Instagram to share few words about her leaked video that has gone viral in a porn site.

She also hinted that whoever uploaded the video, did so without her knowledge.

The dancer who got word that the video was viral and popular in the commercial city of Lagos has reacted to it in hopes that it brings her a potential African Prince.

READ ALSO – American model, Symba declares her love for Nigeria after meeting Yemi Osinbajo

She also pointed out her hopes that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote gets a glimpse of it and becomes her husband. She added that she loves him and can’t help it.

See Her Post Here:

Symbass Erothick
Symbass Erothick’s Post
Tags from the story
aliko dangote, new york, Symbass Erothick
0

You may also like

Police arrests leader of a bank robbery in Imo State

Ayesha Curry says she puts her marriage first before her kids

Ayesha Curry says she puts her marriage first before her kids

Several Persons trapped under collapsed three-storey building

Nigerian actress, Ini Dima Okojie wore this to the Film Gala

Nigerian actress, Ini Dima Okojie wore this to the Film Gala

20 children killed in motor crash

13 suspected persons arrested in Nasarawa for alleged crimes

Jonathan Hits Back At Tinubu, Says “Corruption Under Buhari Faster Than Usain Bolt”

Elderly Woman Beats Up Robber With Packet Of Bacon

Bayelsea clears 24 APC delegates to attend National convention

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *