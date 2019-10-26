Horror Movies Make Me Horny – Actress Nikki Samonas

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas has shared a bit of info about her sex life and according to her horror movies make her horny.

Samonas made this known during an interview on UTV’s ‘Atuu’ show, saying the fear and anxiety that comes with such movies makes her want to cuddle the person she is watching the movie with, and that turns her on.

Read Also: ‘I Will Never Date Or Marry A Poor Man’ – Nikki Samonas

Nikki also disclosed during the interview that she is currently dating but stated that she is not ready to get married because she needs to be financially buoyant before she walks down the aisle.