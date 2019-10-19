How 50 Cent Ignored Me In 2014 – Davido

Nigerian singer and DMW boss Davido has shared the story of how American rapper 50 Cent declined him a picture request in 2014.

David recently performed on the same stage as 50 at the rapper’s premiere for his series, “Power” at the prestigious Maddison Square Garden in New York, United States. This took place in September

The singer who recently purchased jewelries for his crew, made this known during an interview on American radio station Hot 97. He spoke on how everything went down.

Watch video below: