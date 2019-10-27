How A Woman Dresses Has Nothing To Do With Her Being Raped: Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka has stated that how a woman dresses has absolutely nothing to do with her being raped

In an interview with DailySun, the actress, while responding to a question on rape said a national emergency needs to be called as there is a shortage of men with big penises.

Read Also: Reno Omokri Lists Four Types Of Women Nigerian Men Should Avoid

In her words;

“How a woman dress has absolutely nothing to do with her being raped. People just don’t get it. An adult must learn self-control or they will always land in trouble. As women, we see men wear really tight pants and have their huge crotches bulging provocatively, but we don’t rape them. Even though, some of us just admire the thing and move on, because as adults, we know it is not an invitation. But I see them on Instagram.

“Sadly, we mostly see those big types online because we don’t have men with big eggplants (manhood) in Nigeria. Most of our men with big eggplants have absconded with foreigners, leaving us with few or nothing. This is so bad and I think it should be treated as a national emergency.

“Well, on average, the size doesn’t matter but the usage does. Then again, if it’s too small, wetin we gain?“